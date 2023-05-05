Chris Pratt is looking back to his first nude scene.

Pratt was joined by his “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3” co-stars Karen Gillan, Pom Klementieff, Will Poulter and Chukwudi Iwuji, along with writer-director James Gunn, for an interview with IMDb, titled “How Well Do You Know Your Castmates?”

In the video, the group was asked questions and asked to identify the cast member behind the query.

One question asked which member of the “Guardians” cast played guitar while naked on the fourth season of “The O.C.”

Eventually, the guesses came to centre on Pratt, who acknowledged it was indeed him.

In the scene, Pratt plays Ché, who attends Brown University and is seen buck naked, strumming a guitar strategically positioned to conceal his junk.

“Interesting fact about that scene – I do this [holds finger straight] while playing the guitar, because I had severed some tendons in my hand and I couldn’t bend my left finger for three years of my life,” said Pratt of the scene.

“There ya go!” he added. “Easter egg!”