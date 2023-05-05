Priyanka Chopra is doing what she loves.

Sitting down with ET Canada’s Sangita Patel, the star of the new blockbuster series “Citadel” and the romantic drama “Love Again” talked about dropping two big projects at once.

Admitting that she’s “little bit tired,” Chopra said, “You know, it’s been a massive promo run for me. It’s been two really important projects for me. One on your TV and one in your theatres.”

In “Citadel”, Chopra stars opposite Richard Madden as a spy on the run, and in “Love Again” she stars opposite Sam Heughan as a woman coping with the death of her fiancée when she begins accidentally stumbles into a blossoming relationship with a new man.

“These are two characters that I love playing, and I have invested a lot of myself in both of them,” the actress said. “So it feels really gratifying and, you know, the adrenaline from loving the work that you’ve done kind of keeps you going.”

She added, “But today, Sam may have seen a side of me which was wilting.”

Her co-star responded, “She’s doing really well and it’s incredible. Yeah, it’s amazing that you’re still going it.”

Chopra also talked about getting her husband, Nick Jonas, into her new movie.

“We were shooting this in COVID and they were supposed to cast a random actor to do this make out scene with me. And, you know, he’s licking my face. And it was just all. It was all weird. And Nick was in down to help me settle in,” she said.

“And Jim, our director, was like, ‘Should we just ask him?’ And I said, ‘Yes, we must.’ And Nick was so gracious and lovely, and he agreed to do it,” Chopra added. “Thank God, he took one for the team. He really did.”