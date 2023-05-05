Click to share this via email

"The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power".

An array of shows have had to come to a standstill amid the Hollywood writers’ strike, but not “The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power”.

According to Entertainment Weekly, the Prime Video show is currently in production on its second season and will continue filming in the U.K. without showrunners J.D. Payne and Patrick McKay.

The production team reportedly planned for disruptions due to the strike, with scripts and other creative materials being finished before it all happened so filming wouldn’t be delayed, the publication stated.

There’s said to be 19 days left of filming for the upcoming second season.

With Payne and McKay being on strike, non-writing executive producers, directors, and crew will oversee production on set, EW added.

“House of the Dragon” has also continued filming amid the writers’ strike, with scripts already being completed.

Numerous daytime and late-night shows — including Global’s “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert”, “Jimmy Kimmel Live!”, “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” and “Late Night with Seth Meyers” — paused production after the Writers Guild of America went on strike.

Industry insiders are predicting it could last a while.