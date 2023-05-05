Click to share this via email

Zoe Saldana as Joe and Nicole Kidman as Kaitlyn Meade in "Special Ops: Lioness"

Paramount+ has just debuted a first look at “Special Ops: Lioness”, also revealing the new title for the drama that had previously been titled simply “Lioness”.

The highly anticipated espionage thriller is the latest from series creator Taylor Sheridan, whose numerous Paramount+ shows include “Yellowstone” and its spinoffs, “The Mayor of Kingstown” and the Sylvester Stallone-starring “Tulsa King”.

“Special Ops: Lioness” is based on a real-life CIA espionage program made up exclusively of female agents, and features Nicole Kidman and Zoë Saldana, who also serve as producers.

According to the official synopsis, the series focuses on Cruz Manuelos (Laysla De Oliveira), described as “a rough-around-the-edges but passionate young Marine recruited to join the Lioness Engagement Team to help bring down a terrorist organization from within.”

Saldaña plays Joe, the station chief of the Lioness program, who is tasked with training, managing and leading her female undercover operatives. Kidman plays Kaitlyn Meade, the senior CIA supervisor who oversees the Lioness project.

In addition, Morgan Freeman plays Edwin Mullins, the U.S. Secretary of State.

Series regulars include Dave Annable, Jill Wagner, LaMonica Garrett, James Jordan, Austin Hébert, Jonah Wharton, Stephanie Nur and Hannah Love Lanier, Michael Kelly in a recurring role.

No premiere date has yet been set, but Paramount+ has unveiled a series of first-look photos from the upcoming series.

Laysla De Oliveria as Cruz Manuelos in Lioness Season 1 streaming on Paramount+, 2023. Photo Credit: Lynsey Addario/Paramount+

Zoe Saldana as Joe in Lioness Season 1 streaming on Paramount+, 2023. Photo Credit: Lynsey Addario/Paramount+

Zoe Saldana as Joe in “Special Ops: Lioness” – Photo Credit: Lynsey Addario/Paramount+

L-R: James Jordan as Two Cups, Jonah Wharton as Tex, Jill Wagner as Bobby, Zoe Saldana as Joe, Nicole Kidman as Kaitlyn Meade, Austin Hébert as Randy and Laysla De Oliveira as Cruz Manuelos in “Special Ops: Lioness” – Photo credit: Greg Lewis/Paramount+

L-R: Jill Wagner as Bobby, Thad Luckinbill as Kyle, Zoe Saldana as Joe, James Jordan as Two Cups, Jonah Wharton as Tex, Austin Hébert as Randy in “Special Ops: Lioness” – Photo credit: Greg Lewis/Paramount+

L-R: Laysla De Oliveira as Cruz Manuelos, Zoe Saldana as Joe, and Nicole Kidman as Kaitlyn Meade in “Special Ops: Lioness” – Photo Credit: Luke Varley/Paramount+

L-R: Nicole Kidman as Kaitlyn Meade, Michael Kelly as Bryon Westfield and Zoe Saldana as Joe in “Special Ops: Lioness” – Photo Credit: Luke Varley/Paramount+

Stephanie Nur as Aaliyah and Laysla De Oliveira as Cruz Manuelos in “Special Ops: Lioness” – Photo Credit: Luke Varley/Paramount+