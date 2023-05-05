Click to share this via email

Jennifer Coolidge won’t be making her “Saturday Night Live” hosting debut this month, after all.

Due to the Hollywood writers’ strike, Coolidge’s appearance on Global’s “SNL” — which was reportedly due to be the season 48 finale later this month — won’t be airing, according to Entertainment Weekly.

Coolidge was reportedly set to be joined by musical guests Foo Fighters.

EW added that “Succession” star Kieran Culkin was also booked to host the penultimate episode on May 13, alongside musical guest Labrinth.

While the Writers Guild of America are on strike, “SNL” won’t be airing, and it’s unlikely it’ll return by the end of the current season.

Pete Davidson was also set to make his big return to “SNL” on May 6, but that won’t be happening, either.

Numerous daytime and late-night shows — including Global’s “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert”, “Jimmy Kimmel Live!”, “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” and “Late Night with Seth Meyers” — have paused production amid the strike.

Industry insiders are predicting it could last a while.