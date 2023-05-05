Grimes’ new obsession is artificial intelligence.

The Canadian singer/performance artist appears in the latest episode of the “Forbidden Fruit with Julia Fox and Niki Takesh” podcast, where she reveals she’s currently on a “data collecting and spy mission” in the Bay Area to amass information about the latest advances in AI.

“I think you can become adept at using [AI], to me, it seems the more skilled you are and the more you hone your skill with these tools the better you are,” she said.

“I think the engineers that create the tools that we use are often very under-appreciated — all music right now is pretty much a dialogue between the engineers and the artists — we have just been given a plethora of tools that are very unprecedented,” Grimes explained.

“Over the last 15 years of music, we’ve seen a lot more regular people, not just people who’ve been christened by the labels — you go on TikTok and you see all these kids making stuff in their bedrooms, this is the result of engineering and technology, and this has been a thing that is like really beautiful for our culture.”

Apparently, those artists doing their own things on their own terms inspired Grimes to take a similar path with her music, given her recent parting of ways with her longtime label, Columbia Records.

“We departed on good terms, but I just realized I can not be on a label at all because I can’t function normally — and the normal promo things don’t work for me,” she said.

“I’m in a fraught situation in terms of how I can engage with the media and the public,” she added. “I cannot do traditional promo.”