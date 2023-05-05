Jennifer Lopez gives her kids space, even when it’s hard.

The star of “The Mother” sat down with ET Canada, and she shared how much she identifies with her character, an assassin who comes out of hiding to protect her daughter.

“I’m not an overly protective mom. I’m not that type of mom,” she said. “I’m kind of more the mom that’s like, roots and wings, and giving them a space where they know that you’re loved and I’m here and it’s solid and giving them space. I like the balance of that.”

She continued, “This character is like the extreme case, obviously, because of the circumstances. She has to give up her child at the beginning of the movie. That is something so unimaginable to me. And so we’re very different and in a lot of ways, but the same in the visceral sense that we would do anything to protect our children.”

Of course, with her kids growing up, sometimes they demand even more space that she wants to give.

“Now that they’re teenagers, it’s like, ‘Leave me alone,'” Lopez laughed, adding that it’s “so hard. It’s the worst thing.”

“I’m like, What is happening? They don’t want to hang out with me anymore. We we were besties. Like we were in bed every night and watching movies. And all I knew was hugging and kissing. And now it’s just like you touch them and they’re like,” she added, sighing.

Lopez explained, “It’s an interlude that it doesn’t feel brief when you’re in,” adding, “we have to let them have a little bit of space.”

“The Mother” is out in theatres May 12.