Joseph Fiennes has nothing but praise for his “The Mother” co-star.

The actor plays the villain in the upcoming Netflix action movie, and admitted that learning fight choreography for the film was challenging.

“It was tough for a couple of reasons. One, that it was freezing cold and very slippery, but I was in a jacket and I think actually Jennifer was just in the t shirt or something, so I shouldn’t complain about that,” he recalled to ET Canada’s Morgan Hoffman. “The other thing was I had this funny eye which I couldn’t see out of. So that didn’t help matters.”

On top of the conditions for filming, Fiennes admitted learning the choreography opposite Lopez forced him to step up.

“You have one of the world’s most incredibly adept people at understanding choreography who’s right in front of you, who is in character and is pissed against my character,” he explained. “So when you unleash Jennifer and she’s on her game, be warned. You know, she doesn’t take prisoners.”

Lopez plays a former assassin who is forced out of retirement when the life of her daughter is threatened.

“The Mother” is out in theatres May 12.