Joseph Fiennes made an impression on TV viewers as Gilead’s nefarious Commander Fred Waterford on “The Handmaid’s Tale”, and he’s now playing an even more villainous role in “The Mother”, an upcoming Netflix movie starring Jennifer Lopez as a former assassin who is forced out of retirement when the life of her daughter is threatened.

In a recent interview with ET Canada’s Morgan Hoffman, the “Shakespeare in Love” star admitted he’d like to take on a less-evil role at some point.

“I don’t know why I get cast in this way,” Fiennes said of his recent spate of screen villains. “But I do I do look forward to a rom-com one day.”

READ MORE: Joseph Fiennes Reveals He Refused To Film ‘Handmaid’s Tale’ Rape Scene, Yvonne Strahovski Agrees With Him

In fact, Fiennes revealed that he’s in the midst of rehearsing a play that will see him delve into lighter subject matter.

“I’m at the theatre in London, at the National Theatre, and I’m just rehearsing a play and it’s very funny and very light,” Fiennes said. “And it’s kind of nice to be in that territory again.”

Joseph Fiennes as Adrian in “The Mother”. Cr. Doane Gregory/Netflix © 2023.

However, Fiennes also admitted he’s developed a certain affinity for playing bad guys. “I have to be honest,” he shared. “I think I prefer it when I do these horrible villains, you dig?”

READ MORE: Jennifer Lopez Is An Assassin Protecting Her Daughter In ‘The Mother’ Trailer

During the conversation, Fiennes also expressed gratitude for having the ability to pick and choose his projects.

“Well, I think it’s a combination of the fact that there’s the stuff that I produce or things that I chase, and then there’s things that, you know, just fall in my lap,” he explained. “And so I just feel blessed and very fortunate because it’s a tough world that I’m in. I think it’s something like, I don’t know, 94 per cent of all actors are out of work at any one time. So I feel very, very fortunate that I can I can choose or be handed projects.”