Brendan Fraser isn’t jumping onto his next big movie just yet.

This week, the actor was honoured with the Greenwich International Film Festival’s Inspiration Award, and during a conversation onstage he talked about his post-Oscar future.

Coming off of his big Best Actor win for “The Whale”, Fraser was asked what his plans are for his next movie.

“I read the trades the other day. Apparently, I’m going to have to pick up a picket sign,” he said, referring to the Writers Guild of America strike that kicked off this week. “It might be a long summer.”

He continued, “At the moment, I don’t have anything — I’m really being picky right now.”

Though he did note that he is slated to appear in Martin Scorsese’s upcoming film “Killers of the Flower Moon”, which is premiering at the Cannes Film Festival this month.

“I will tell you that I’m excited to see it myself,” he said. “We were working in a really hot weather in Oklahoma, and I can’t oversell my participation in this film because it’s epic. There’s so many actors in this movie when you see it. I’ll arrive for a scene or two at the end.”

Asked what it was like working on the movie with Scorsese, Fraser said, “It’s like my fantasies fulfilled at what it’s like to be in a Renaissance master’s studio.”

“Killers of the Flower Moon” is based on the best-selling non-fiction book by David Grann, about the murders of members of the Osage Nation for their oil wealth in the 1920s.

Fraser stars in the film alongside Leonardo DiCaprio, Lily Gladstone, Jesse Plemons and Robert De Niro. The film will open in theatres in the fall.