Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

Jennifer Lopez doesn’t think Ben Affleck’s “Batman” would stand a chance against her assassin character in “The Mother” if the pair were to have a showdown.

A synopsis for Lopez’s latest flick reads, “While fleeing from dangerous assailants, an assassin comes out of hiding to protect her daughter she left earlier in life.”

READ MORE: Jennifer Lopez Is An Assassin Protecting Her Daughter In ‘The Mother’ Trailer

While chatting to ET Canada’s Morgan Hoffman about the film alongside director Niki Caro, the host questioned whether her or Affleck’s character would win in a fight.

Lopez laughed, “You know, they have a lot of special effects in ‘Batman’,” as Caro insisted: “He doesn’t stand a chance! Against a mother?”

Lopez, who tied the knot with Affleck last summer, added, “He’s a super hero!”

“JUSTICE LEAGUE”, Ben Affleck as Batman, 2017. © Warner Bros. Pictures /Courtesy Everett Collection/CP Images

READ MORE: Jennifer Lopez Says Her Teenage Twins ‘Are Challenging Everything In Life’

Caro, remaining adamant with her answer, continued, “Whose child is being threatened? No chance!”

Joseph Fiennes, Lucy Paez, Omari Hardwick, Paul Raci and Gael García Bernal also star in the film.

“The Mother” premieres on Netflix on May 12.