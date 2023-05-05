New music from Celine Dion is here!

On Friday, the Canadian superstar released her new single, “I’ll Be”, from the Priyanka Chopra and Sam Heughan romantic drama “Love Again”.

READ MORE: ‘Love Again’ Stars Sam Heughan, Priyanka Chopra Jonas Reveal They Never Filmed With Celine Dion

“No, you won’t be alone through the highs and the lows/You know you got me/Wherever you go,” Dion sings in the chorus.

The song is one of five new tracks Dion recorded for the “Love Again” again soundtrack, along with appearing in the film. The singer released the film’s title song last month.

In the movie, Chopra plays a journalist mourning the death of her fiancé when she is assigned to profile Dion.

READ MORE: Céline Dion Debuts Title Track From Rom-Com ‘Love Again’ Starring Priyanka Chopra Jonas And Sam Heughan

The new songs are the singer’s first English-language recordings since her 2019 album Courage.

“I had a lot of fun doing this movie. And to have the privilege of appearing with the beautiful and talented actors Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Sam Heughan in my very first feature film is a gift that I will cherish forever,” Dion said in a statement to People.

“Love Again” is out in theatres now, and the soundtrack lands May 12.