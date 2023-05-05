Click to share this via email

“Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3” is kicking off the box office summer season with a bang.

The third and final flick in the franchise — featuring a star-studded cast including Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldaña, Pom Klementieff, Dave Bautista, Sean Gunn, Maria Bakalova, Bradley Cooper, and Vin Diesel — has started off its domestic run with $17.5 million in previews.

The Hollywood Reporter stated the box office figures were a franchise-best after shows started at 3 p.m. local time on Thursday. The figures include selected Imax shows on Wednesday.

The Marvel and Disney flick nabbed $35 million in its first two days overseas from 47 markets, THR continued, with the publication adding that Disney sources were “encouraged by early returns.”

The preview figures are on par with “Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania”, which ended up nabbing a three-day domestic opening of $106 million.

Recent tracking suggested the latest “Guardians” film was on its way to the $120 million range domestically for the opening weekend.

2014’s first “Guardians” movie earned $11 million in previews, making a $94.2 million domestic debut, while the 2017 sequel, “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2”, nabbed $17 million in previews, making a $146 million domestic debut.

Director James Gunn is now bidding farewell to the Marvel world after teaming up with Peter Safran to run DC Studios.