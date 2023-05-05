Christine Baumgartner was spotted out and about on Thursday amid headlines surrounding her and husband Kevin Costner’s divorce.

The designer was photographed shopping in Santa Barbara without her wedding ring. Baumgartner shopped at a local surf shop and Loveworn clothing store, plus visited a local art gallery. She then headed to the city’s coastal suburb, Hope Ranch, where she grabbed a smoothie.

The 49-year-old was dressed casually while she ran errands, donning a light wash pair of jeans with a white T-shirt, a tie dye hoodie and crisp sneakers. She accessorized the look with a fedora and a Prada bag.

Christine Baumgartner — Photo: Garrett Press / MEGA

Baumgartner’s outing comes after news broke earlier this week that she filed for divorce, ending her and Costner’s 18-year marriage.