“The Summer I Turned Pretty” returns this summer.

Prime Video announced season 2 of its romantic series is coming out in July with a hilarious behind-the-scenes video.

The stars of the series based on the book by Jenny Han are all seated in chairs as if preparing for an interview when star Lola Tung discovers they all received a group text from the author.

“Oh, Jenny texted us?” She begins as they all discover they’ve received the release schedule for the episodes from Han.

Assuming they’re meant to make the announcement, the cast members all post on their social media about the dates – only to discover the author sent it to them by mistake. Oops.

New episodes will be releasing every Friday starting on July 14.

The official synopsis reads:

“Belly used to count down the days until she could return to Cousins Beach, but with Conrad and Jeremiah fighting over her heart and the return of Susannah’s cancer, she’s not sure summer will ever be the same. When an unexpected visitor threatens the future of Susannah’s beloved house, Belly has to rally the gang to come together—and to decide once and for all where her heart lies.”

The show stars Tung, Christopher Briney, Gavin Casalegno, Sean Kaufman, and Rain Spencer, recurring guest David Iacono, and Elsie Fisher, who joined the cast this season in a recurring role. Jackie Chung and Rachel Blanchard also star, with Kyra Sedgwick joining Season Two in a recurring role.

The first three episodes of “The Summer I Turned Pretty” come out on July 14 on Prime Video.