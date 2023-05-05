Jennifer Lopez as The Mother, Niki Caro (Director) on the set of "The Mother".

Jennifer Lopez felt “very empowered” by her latest role in “The Mother”.

In the upcoming Netflix film, the actress portrays “a deadly female assassin” who will do anything to save her daughter “while on the run from dangerous men,” as per the official synopsis.

For the role, Lopez, 53, took on a great amount of physical training including weapon training and fight training, as well as learning how to ride a motorcycle and a snowmobile.

She told ET Canada’s Morgan Hoffman that taking on the role of the Mother felt “very empowering.”

“You know, I would think I would have got a role like this when I was in my twenties. And to get it now is even like triple empowering,” she said. “And so doing all the fight training, being this much of an action kind of movie star in a big global movie like this is exciting.

“It’s exciting for me and I loved it,” she added.

Jennifer Lopez as The Mother in “The Mother”. — Photo: Doane Gregory/Netflix

Jennifer Lopez as The Mother, Niki Caro (Director) on the set of “The Mother”. — Photo: Doane Gregory/Netflix

Jennifer Lopez as The Mother, Lucy Paez as Zoe on the set of “The Mother”. — Photo: Ana Carballosa/Netflix

More specifically, Lopez shared how she “loved doing the training.”

“I’m in good physical shape and I got in better physical shape for this movie,” she told Hoffman. “I had to learn all the choreographed fights and did them on my own.

“And it was me and Joe [Joseph Fiennes] fighting up there, the two of us, and using the knife and doing the whole thing and learning how to shoot,” she continued, speaking of her co-star Fiennes, who plays British arms dealer, Adrian Lovell, and the Mother’s military mentor.

Ben Seresin (Director of Photography), Jennifer Lopez as The Mother, Jesse Garcia as Tarantula on the set of “The Mother”. — Photo: Doane Gregory/Netflix

“And that’s who [the Mother] was and that’s what the role required,” J Lo noted. “That part of it, because it’s make believe, is fun.”

On Thursday, Lopez gave fans a behind-the-scenes look of herself on set of the upcoming action/thriller. The video features intense footage of Lopez’s fight training, including a clip of her learning how to use a gun.

“Jennifer was the only person on the planet who could play [this role] because she can do it all,” producer, Marc Evans, is heard saying in the clip.

Jennifer Lopez as The Mother in “The Mother”. — Photo: Eric Milner/Netflix

Jennifer Lopez as The Mother, Ben Seresin (Director of Photography) on the set of “The Mother”. — Photo: Eric Milner/Netflix

Director, Niki Caro, added that “Jennifer’s such a gift to the action” and that she knew Lopez would “be highly credible in the role, physically.”

“She had to learn to fight and she’s really good,” said second unit director, Jeff Habberstad, who credited Lopez’s dance and choreography background for her stellar coordination.

Meanwhile, armorer, Rob Fournier, was impressed by Lopez’s ability to construct a weapon without looking at it.

Jennifer Lopez as The Mother, Lucy Paez as Zoe on the set of “The Mother”. — Photo: Ana Carballosa/Netflix

“She nailed it perfectly every single time,” he said.

Watch the action unfold when “The Mother” drops on Netflix May 12.