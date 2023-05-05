Henry Golding and his wife are expanding their family.
The actor shared the happy news on Instagram Friday that his wife Liv Lo is expecting.
He captioned the post, “Inbound ♥️👼🏻”.
READ MORE: Meghan Trainor Is Planning On Playing T-Pain Instead Of Justin Bieber When Giving Birth To Baby No. 2, Says She’s Already Got A C-Section Booked
A photo of Golding and his wife accompanied the photo along with their two-year-old daughter Lyla. Lo’s baby bump was on full display as the couple posed on a bench smiling.
She commented on the post writing, “Baby daddy! ❤️❤️❤️”.
READ MORE: ‘Dancing With The Stars’ Pro Lindsay Arnold Welcomes Baby No. 2 With Sam Cusick
Fans and famous friends congratulated the couple with “Crazy Rich Asians” co-star Gemma Chan writing, “Congrats you guys ❤️”. Cary Elwes added, “Yay! Congratulations to you all! So happy for you 👏🙌”