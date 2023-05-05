Click to share this via email

Henry Golding and his wife are expanding their family.

The actor shared the happy news on Instagram Friday that his wife Liv Lo is expecting.

He captioned the post, “Inbound ♥️👼🏻”.

A photo of Golding and his wife accompanied the photo along with their two-year-old daughter Lyla. Lo’s baby bump was on full display as the couple posed on a bench smiling.

She commented on the post writing, “Baby daddy! ❤️❤️❤️”.

Fans and famous friends congratulated the couple with “Crazy Rich Asians” co-star Gemma Chan writing, “Congrats you guys ❤️”. Cary Elwes added, “Yay! Congratulations to you all! So happy for you 👏🙌”