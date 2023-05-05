Lisa Vanderpump’s famous Pump Restaurant & Lounge is shuttering its doors.

E!News reports that after 10 years in operation, the West Hollywood establishment will be closing permanently on July 5.

“It’s with heavy hearts that we announce that the lease at Pump Restaurant is expiring, and we will be closing its doors on July 5th after 10 years of beautiful evenings under our olive trees,” Vanderpump told the outlet.

As for the sudden decision, TMZ writes that it came as a result of a rent hike.

“While we have loved our time operating Pump, to take on another 10-year lease with a huge increase in rent by the landlords, is not something we are ready to commit to,” the 62-year-old added. “After successfully running 37+ establishments for many years, this type of rent is untenable.”

She added, “Thank you for the past decade of support, we have loved our staff, our patrons and our time together.”

The landlord argued that the reports were false, stating, “We did not raise the rent and in fact have been nothing but supportive as they tried to catch up on lease obligations including forgiving some rent during COVID.”

The restaurant was opened in 2014 down the street from Vanderpump’s SUR Restaurant (Sexy Unique Restaurant).

It is the reality star’s second restaurant to close in the area, with Villa Blanca closing in 2020.