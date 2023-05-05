Tom Brady is shutting down rumours that he’s thinking about backing out of the Fox Sports gig he signed last year.

The retired Buccaneers quarterback set the record straight Friday morning when he came across a Sports Illustrated Instagram post citing a report by the New York Post, claiming that Brady is considering pulling out from the $375 million contract, in which he’ll serve as a Fox Sports colour commentator, so that he can pursue other ventures instead.

The ex-NFL superstar simply denied the report by writing “FakeNews” in the post’s comments section.

Brady, 45, is still on board with the 10-year deal he signed with Fox in May 2022, so much so that TMZ‘s sources report he’s already begun preparing for the job even though he’s not due to start until roughly another 16 months.

In February, Brady revealed on the sports talk radio show, “The Herd with Colin Cowherd”, that he won’t begin calling games for Fox until the fall of 2024, skipping out on next season. He explained his 2023 intentions are to “[catch] up on other parts of my life that need some time and energy.”