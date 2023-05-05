“Glee” alum Jonathan Groff has been tapped in a key role in the new series of “Doctor Who”, the BBC’s long-running sci-fi hit.

The British television series that began back in 1963, “follows the adventures of a Time Lord known as The Doctor, an extraterrestrial being with a human appearance. The Doctor travels the universe in a time-travelling spaceship called the Tardis,” as per Variety.

Though Groff’s role remains unknown, BBC teased in a statement that “he’s on his way to jump aboard the Tardis in a mysterious and exciting guest role.”

Groff, 38, rose to fame for his portrayal of Jesse St. James in the beloved musical comedy drama “Glee”. Since then, he’s starred in M. Night Shyamalan’s box office hit “Knock at the Cabin” as Eric, and portrayed Holden Ford in the acclaimed series “Mindhunter”. Recently, Groff starred in “The Matrix Resurrections” as the new Agent Smith and is recognized for his voice acting in the “Frozen” franchise.

On stage, Groff’s Broadway performance as King George III in Hamilton scored him a nomination for a Tony Award, plus, a Primetime Emmy Award nod for the live stage recording.

This November, “Doctor Who” will return with David Tennant as the 14th Doctor in the series after Jodie Whittaker, the 13th Doctor, regenerated last year. Fans can expect three special episodes to coincide with the show’s 60th anniversary.

Following Tennant, who was also the 10th Doctor, “Sex Education” star Ncuti Gatwa will take on the role next. Gatwa’s debut as the 15th Doctor to take control of the Tardis will air during the festive period.

The series has also added “RuPaul’s Drag Race” season 5 winner, Jinkx Monsoon, to the cast. Monsoon also appeared in “RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars” season 7.

“I am so thrilled to jump into the extraordinary mind of [showrunner] Russell T Davies and watch the incredible Ncuti Gatwa soar in this iconic role,” Groff said in a statement.

Davies added that “This is an incredible coup, and a great honour, to get such a huge star striding on to our set.

“So strap on your space boots, this is going to be a blast,” he teased.

“Doctor Who” premieres exclusively on the BBC in the U.K. and Ireland, but, will be available to stream on Disney+, the exclusive home for all new seasons.