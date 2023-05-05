Doja Cat attends the 2023 Time100 Gala at Jazz at Lincoln Center on April 26, 2023 in New York City.

Doja Cat has unveiled a massive back tattoo of a bat skeleton.

The 27-year-old rapper took to Instagram on Thursday to share photos of the detailed, fine-line tattoo inked into her entire upper back.

Doja’s post included close-up shots of her new ink, along with a photo of written text that explains the meaning behind her new tattoo.

One of the lines she highlighted in purple reads: “Bats often represent death in the sense of letting go of the old, and bringing in the new. They are symbols of transition, of initiation, and the start of a new beginning.”

Doja simply captioned the post with a bat emoji.

Over the last year, Doja has not only embraced a transition in her personal style, such as her shaved head, she also shared that she wants to take her music in a different direction.

Last month, the singer said her rap verses are “corny” and declared “no more pop.”