Prince George just made history! The second in line to the British throne became the youngest future king to have a role in coronation when he served as a page at his grandfather, King Charles III‘s, crowing ceremony on Saturday.

The 9-year-old future monarch was spotted behind his grandfather as he stepped out of the carriage and made his way into the Nave of Westminster Abbey for his historic coronation. George looked all grown up as he wore a red overcoat and walked behind his grandfather, holding the tail end of the train of his coat.

Prince George of Wales holds the robe of King Charles III at Westminster Abbey, in central London on May 6, 2023, during the Coronation. Photo by AARON CHOWN/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

George was joined by fellow pages Lord Oliver Cholmondeley, Master Nicholas Barclay and Master Ralph Tollemache, who each walked behind the king holding portions of his robe.

Meanwhile, Camilla Parker Bowles‘s pages of honor were her grandsons, Master Gus and Master Louis Lopes and Master Freddy Parker Bowles, and great-nephew, Master Arthur Elliot, who all made their first public debut as they held onto the extended train of her royal robe as she made her way inside .

Ahead of George’s big day, a spokesperson for Kensington Palace told ET, “We’re all very excited about Prince George’s role in the coronation,” the spokesperson said. “It will be an incredibly special moment.”

Also involved in Charles’ coronation was George’s father, Prince William. The Prince of Wales who will read the Homage of Royal Blood while kneeling before Charles.

Charles’ other son, Prince Harry, does not have a formal role in the ceremony, but was in attendance, despite public family tension. However, Harry’s wife, Meghan Markle, was not on hand for the festivities and instead stayed in Montecito, California, with the couple’s two children — son Archie, who is turning 4 on the day of the coronation, and daughter Lilibet, 1.

The May 6 ceremony, which took place at Westminster Abbey, formalized Charles’ role as the head of the Church of England and marked the transfer of his title and powers.

During the ceremony, Charles will be crowned with the St Edward’s Crown from the 17th century, which weighs nearly 5 pounds, and has a solid gold frame and 444 stones.

It’s also a big day for Camilla, as she will be anointed and crowned as Queen. She’s the first divorcee to be crowned, and the coronation invitation that was released in April made headlines when it referred to her as Queen Camilla for the first time. Until then, she had been described as queen consort.

