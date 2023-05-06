Prince Louis may only be 5, but he once again managed to make himself the centre of attention at the coronation of King Charles.

Sitting next to his big sister, Princess Charlotte, and his mother, Princess Kate, the young prince could be seen fidgeting, waving and, at one point, issuing a big yawn.

Photo by Yui Mok – WPA Pool/Getty Images

Earlier in the week, the Princess of Wales was asked whether she thought her children would behave during the coronation ceremony. “I hope so,” she said, but admitted, “You never quite know…”

Awwww😅 The Princess of Wales asked if she thought Prince Louis would behave this week end.

" I hope so! You never quite know with him!" 😂

Leave my Baby alone!🤣Its his world. We are lucky to live in it🤩 pic.twitter.com/PKduZ9UVFm — Canellecitadelle (@Canellelabelle) May 4, 2023

Meanwhile, Page Six reported that Louis’ nanny was standing by, at the ready to discreetly whisk him away should he get a bit too rambunctious during the coronation; thankfully, that didn’t prove to be necessary, although Louis was briefly removed from the ceremony but later returned.

Those watching the coronation on television couldn’t help but notice the cute moment, and weighed in on social media to joke that Louis had captured the vibe of the coronation.

Prince Louis doing his thing #yawning at #Coronation day – can’t write these things pic.twitter.com/eXfbGCz5KZ — sandeep patel (@s_108) May 6, 2023

Prince Louis yawning what a little legend 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/DfU2IAP5Ji — matty (Fan account) 😊 (@tvreality93) May 6, 2023

I would be yawning too, Prince Louis. pic.twitter.com/zVwqW6S2Nv — greg. (@mistergeezy) May 6, 2023

Prince Louis is such a mood 😂😂. Yawning during the coronation. Love it — Jennifer (@jbsenecal) May 6, 2023

#Coronation Prince Louis yawning is hilarious, we're all feeling it buddy — J (@BrowseyJ) May 6, 2023

Prince Louis yawning through the whole thing is a real vibe. — Ben Watson (@benwatsonlawyer) May 6, 2023