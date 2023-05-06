Prince Louis may only be 5, but he once again managed to make himself the centre of attention at the coronation of King Charles.

Sitting next to his big sister, Princess Charlotte, and his mother, Princess Kate, the young prince could be seen fidgeting, waving and, at one point, issuing a big yawn.

Photo by Yui Mok – WPA Pool/Getty Images
Photo by Yui Mok – WPA Pool/Getty Images

Earlier in the week, the Princess of Wales was asked whether she thought her children would behave during the coronation ceremony. “I hope so,” she said, but admitted, “You never quite know…”

Meanwhile, Page Six reported that Louis’ nanny was standing by, at the ready to discreetly whisk him away should he get a bit too rambunctious during the coronation; thankfully, that didn’t prove to be necessary, although Louis was briefly removed from the ceremony but later returned.

Those watching the coronation on television couldn’t help but notice the cute moment, and weighed in on social media to joke that Louis had captured the vibe of the coronation.