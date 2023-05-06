Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

The Prince of Wales, Princess Charlotte, the Princess of Wales, and the Duke of Edinburgh during the Coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla

Princess Charlotte made quite an impression during the coronation of King Charles III.

For the ceremony, the 8-year-old princess was attired in a ceremonial gown made from ivory-hued silk crepe, from designer Alexander McQueen.

READ MORE: Prince George Makes History At Grandfather King Charles III’s Coronation

According to The Telegraph, Charlotte’s gown mirrored that worn by her mother, a scaled-down version of the bespoke outfit that Sarah Burton and Alexander McQueen created for Princess Kate.

The Princess of Wales’ dress and matching cape “were crafted from ivory silk crepe, with ivory satin stitch embroidery featuring rose, thistle, daffodil and shamrock motifs, to represent the four nations of the United Kingdom,” noted The Telegraph.

Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage

Photo by Yui Mok – WPA Pool/Getty Images — Photo by Yui Mok - WPA Pool/Getty Images

Also reflective of her mother’s attire was Charlotte’s headpiece, a collaboration between McQueen and milliner Jess Collett that reflected the design of her mother’s tiara, made from silver bullion, crystals and silver threading.

The coronation marked the first time that Charlotte has appeared in public wearing ceremonial royal garments.

READ MORE: 5-Year-Old Prince Louis Steals The Show By Yawning During Coronation

Meanwhile, Charlotte proved herself to be the consummate big sister during the ceremony as she kept an eye on younger brother Prince Louis, aged 5.

As they joined the procession entering Westminster Abbey, Charlotte held Louis hand, and at one point was seen adjusting his suit.

Photo by Yui Mok – WPA Pool/Getty Images