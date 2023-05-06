Prince William is paying homage to his father, King Charles III.

The heir to the throne played a crucial role during his father’s coronation as he helped dressed the king and pledged his loyalty.

Photo by Yui Mok – WPA Pool/Getty Images

“I, William, Prince of Wales, pledge my loyalty to you, and faith and truth I will bear unto you, as your liege man of life and limb. So help me God,” William said during the ceremony.

Prince William pledges his loyalty to King Charles #Coronation pic.twitter.com/wsXn0e0okx — Entertainment Tonight (@etnow) May 6, 2023

After pledging his loyalty, William kissed his father, King Charles III, on the cheek.

Photo by Yui Mok – WPA Pool/Getty Images — Photo by Yui Mok - WPA Pool/Getty Images

King Charles appreciated the gesture, saying, “Thank you, William.”

"Thank you, William" – King Charles III to his son after he kissed his father's cheek following the Homage of Royal Blood ceremony at the coronation pic.twitter.com/8D6ISf7fph — CBS News (@CBSNews) May 6, 2023

This is similar to the pledge Prince Philip made to Queen Elizabeth when she was crowned: “I, Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, do become your liege man of life and limb, and of earthly worship; and faith and truth I will bear unto you, to live and die, against all manner of folks. So help me God.”

Prince William and Kate Middleton had a full plate on the eve of King Charles III‘s coronation ceremony, including playing host to a reception attended by first lady Jill Biden.

The Prince and Princess of Wales mingled with Biden and a number of other guests at a special reception at Buckingham Palace on Friday that was also attended by Biden’s granddaughter, Finnegan Biden. Other guests included foreign royal families as well as Ukraine’s first lady, Olena Zelenska.