Katy Perry is among the headliners at Sunday’s coronation concert, and was also an invited guest to the coronation ceremony in Westminster Abbey.

Sporting a lilac-coloured dress and matching hat designed by Vivien Westwood, Perry entered the ceremony accompanied by British Vogue editor Edward Enninful.

Perry was then seen experiencing some difficulties finding where she was supposed to be seated, looking around the Abbey in confusion.

In a video that’s gone viral on Twitter, Perry is seen wandering amongst the various dignitaries as she tries to pinpoint the correct pew in which she’s supposed to be sitting.

Katy Perry spotted looking for her seat at the #Coronation of King Charles III. pic.twitter.com/m2JmrCtNIg — Pop Base (@PopBase) May 6, 2023

Perry’s very-relatable struggle to find her seat struck a chord on Twitter.

Katy Perry not finding her seat is so me 😭 pic.twitter.com/e5UN8ndBCo — 🆅 (@loveperrysk) May 6, 2023

The only coronation content I want to watch is that video of Katy Perry trying to find her seat — Lisa WhittingtonHill (@nerdygirly) May 6, 2023

Good to know that Sis Katy Perry finally found her seat! 😭😭😭#Coronation pic.twitter.com/w1Kf9jTnPq — Kandy 🖤🃏👑 (@zourkandy) May 6, 2023

Obsessed with Katy Perry trying to find her seat. And yes she looks stunning pic.twitter.com/REyQtxwBkW — Shirley Carter’s Pussy (@shirlpuzz) May 6, 2023

… @katyperry finding her seat at the #kingscoronation2023 is me trying to navigate through life at the mo :/ pic.twitter.com/bbSILmICOd — Matthew Ashton (@matthew__ashton) May 6, 2023

Don’t worry people Katy perry finally found her seat at the coronation pic.twitter.com/YvRoCrrPjq — BarbieKat 💗 (@Barbie_Katt_) May 6, 2023

Perry herself joked about her viral moment when she took to Twitter to declare, “don’t worry guys i found my seat.”

don’t worry guys i found my seat — KATY PERRY (@katyperry) May 6, 2023

Perry will be performing at King Charles’ coronation concert on Sunday, May 7.

In addition to performing, Perry also serves as ambassador with the British Asian Trust, a charity organization founded by King Charles.

“I am excited to be performing at the coronation concert, and helping to shine a further light on the British Asian Trust’s Children’s Protection Fund, whose work includes on-ground initiatives to fundraising, with the aim to find solutions to child trafficking,” Perry said in a statement.