Prince Harry fulfilled predictions that he wouldn’t be sticking around for any post-coronation pleasantries with his family.

The Duke of Sussex was on hand to attend the coronation ceremony of his father, King Charles III, but the lingering tensions between Harry and the rest of the royal family were on display.

READ MORE: Prince Harry Arrives To King Charles III’s Coronation

In fact, Harry’s current status among the royals was evident in his seating, two rows back from Prince William and his family, seated in the same row as his disgraced uncle, Prince Andrew.

Photo by Victoria Jones – WPA Pool/Getty Images

Harry reportedly had no interactions with his father and Queen Camilla, nor brother Prince William and his family.

Immediately after the ceremony ended, Harry was seen entering a black BMW.

Photo by Sina Schuldt/picture alliance via Getty Images

Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage

As Hello! reported, a lipreader was able to make out a brief conversation between Harry and Jack Brooksbank, husband of Princess Eugenie, presumably confirming his speedy getaway.

“I will be straight to the airport,” Harry said, according to the lipreader.

READ MORE: Prince Harry To Depart U.K. Just 2 Hours After King Charles’ Coronation: Report

While Harry sped back to the U.S. to return to wife Meghan Markle and their children, Archie and Lillibet, the rest of the royals joined the newly crowned King and Queen on the balcony at Buckingham Palace.

(Photo by Stringer/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

Harry’s quick in-and-out trip to London confirmed an earlier report from The Sun.

“Harry will be in and out of the U.K. in 24 hours,” a source told outlet. “He will only be doing the coronation service, then leaving.”