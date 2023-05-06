Prince Harry was conspicuous by his absence when the royal family gathered on the balcony of Buckingham Palace following Prince Charles III’s coronation ceremony.

It’s traditional for the family of the newly crowned King and Queen to join the monarchs on the balcony, but the tensions between Harry and the rest of the royals prevented him from being a part of that particular aspect on this historic day.

READ MORE: Prince Harry Still Hasn’t Spoken To Prince William As Coronation Date Looms, Sources Say: ‘Things Are Strained’

Despite Harry’s absence, King Charles and Queen Camilla were accompanied by the rest of the royals on the balcony — with one more exception.

Photo by Stringer/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

Another notable absence on the royal balcony was Prince Andrew.

The younger brother of the King is also on the outs with the rest of the royals after being stripped of his royal role in 2021 due to his troubling friendship with convicted pedophile Jeffrey Epstein and the allegations of Virginian Giuffre that the prince once dubbed “Randy Andy” by the British press had sex with her at one of Epstein’s parties while she was underage.

READ MORE: King Charles III Removes Prince Andrew’s Access to Former Apartment and Office at Buckingham Palace

The royals didn’t appear to be perturbed by the absence of Harry and Andrew as they smiled and waved from the palace balcony.

Photo by Christopher Furlong/Getty Images

Photo by Samir Hussein/WireImage — Photo by Samir Hussein/WireImage

Photo by Anthony Harvey/Shutterstock

While Harry was in attendance at the coronation, he reportedly had no interactions with either his father or brother, and made a quick getaway immediately after the ceremony concluded.

READ MORE: Prince Harry Exits Immediately After Coronation: ‘Straight To The Airport’

Photos taken after the ceremony picture Harry getting into a black BMW, which reportedly whisked him to the airport so he could fly back to California in order to celebrate son Archie’s birthday.