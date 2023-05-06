LONDON, ENGLAND - MAY 06: (Front row 3rd left to right) Prince William, Prince of Wales, Princess Charlotte, Prince Louis, Catherine, Princess of Wales, Prince Edward, the Duke of Edinburgh and Sophie, the Duchess of Edinburgh with Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex (3rd row 4th right) at the coronation ceremony of King Charles III and Queen Camilla in Westminster Abbey on May 6, 2023 in London, England.

King Charles has been officially crowned.

As important as who came to the coronation ceremony, however, is where they were seated.

People reports that while Charles and Queen Camilla were given the seats of honour in Westminster Abbey, his son Prince William and his family were seated in the front row.

5-year-old Prince Louis, his 8-year-old daughter Princess Charlotte, and then Kate Middleton were seated beside him. 9-year-old Prince George wasn’t with his family as he was attending the ceremony as a Page of Honour.

The remaining front row seats were reserved for King Charles’ brother Prince Edward and Sophie, the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh.

Bringing up the second row were Prince Richard, the Duke of Gloucester (a first cousin of Queen Elizabeth), the Duchess of Gloucester, Sir Timothy Laurence, Princess Anne and Prince Edward, the Duke of Kent.

Prince Harry was finally spotted in the third row, without Meghan Markle, between Princess Eugenie’s husband, Jack Brooksbank and Princess Alexandra. Prince Andrew (King Charles’ brother), Princess Beatrice, her husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, and Princess Eugenie were also seated in the third row.

Other members of the royal family were then seated in the fourth row: Prince Michael of Kent, Princess Michael of Kent, Peter Phillips, Zara Tindall, Mike Tindall, David Armstrong-Jones, Charles Armstrong-Jones and Lady Margarita Armstrong-Jones.

In the fifth row were Lady Sarah Chatto, Daniel Chatto, Samuel Chatto, Alexander Windsor, Lady Davina Lewis, Lady Rose Gilman and George Windsor.

The rest of the guests, including royals from around the world, were seated by length of reign.