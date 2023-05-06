Taylor Swift is heading back into the studio to re-record another of her albums.

On Friday, May 5, Swift took to Instagram to reveal that another “Taylor’s Version” re-recording was on the way.

“It fills me with such pride and joy to announce that my version of Speak Now will be out July 7 (just in time for July 9th, iykyk 😆) ,” she wrote (July 9 is referenced in the Speak Now track “Last Kiss”).

“I first made Speak Now, completely self-written, between the ages of 18 and 20,” Swift continued. “The songs that came from this time in my life were marked by their brutal honesty, unfiltered diaristic confessions and wild wistfulness. I love this album because it tells a tale of growing up, flailing, flying and crashing … and living to speak about it.”

She also announced a special bonus for fans.

“With six extra songs I’ve sprung loose from the vault, I absolutely cannot wait to celebrate Speak Now (Taylor’s Version) with you on July 7th,” she concluded. “Pre-order now at TaylorSwift.com 💜💜💜.”

Swift teased the release last month during a concert in Tampa, Florida, during her ongoing Eras Tour.

“So I’ve been thinking a lot about one of my albums recently,” she told fans.

“One of my albums has been on my mind a lot. I’ve been thinking about it, lots of thoughts going on in my brain about it, so I thought I might play the title track of that album!” she said, introducing an acoustic version of “Speak Now”, the album’s title track.

SOEAK NOW pic.twitter.com/nWzvJXDMPE — lauren 💖 looking for Metlife N1! (@folklaurens) April 14, 2023

In 2019, Scott Borchetta — owner of Swift’s original label, Big Machine — sold her master recordings to Scooter Braun (a.k.a. manager of Justin Bieber and Ariana Grande) for a whopping $392 million, without giving Swift the chance to buy them herself.

As a result, Swift declared she would re-record every one of the six albums she recorded for Big Machine.

So far, Swift has released two of the six: Fearless (Taylor’s Version), which came out in April 2021, and Red (Taylor’s Version), released in November 2021.

Braun subsequently sold the masters to an investment group for an undisclosed sum.