On Friday, CBS announced the cancellation of “S.W.A.T.” after six seasons.

The cancellation apparently blindsided series star Shemar Moore, who took to Instagram on Saturday to lambaste the network for cancelling the show.

“It makes no sense,” Moore said in a video he posted. “We’ve done nothing wrong. We did everything that was asked for.”

Moore went on to praise the show’s high ratings — since the series moved to Friday nights its viewership actually increased — and commitment to diversity.

READ MORE: Shemar Moore Returning To Genoa City For 50th Anniversary Of ‘Y&R’

“’S.W.A.T.’ is the most diverse show on CBS,” Moore continued.

“CBS, when I got hired to be Hondo on ‘S.W.A.T.’, was getting a lot of flak for lack of diversity. If I post this, and I think I might, I will get in a lot of trouble with CBS because I’m calling them out. Because they’ve been wonderful to me for 26 out of my 29-year career. But to abruptly get told that you’re canceled when you led us to believe last week — and the week before, and the week before that — that we would have some semblance of a season seven to at least say goodbye, if not continue. And to abruptly be told, ‘You’re done,’” he added.

Indicating there was “a lot of politics involved” in the decision, Moore expressed his hope that CBS would have a change of heart.

“I will be fine, but I’m upset because I busted my whole entire a** to prove that I could do this, and I did prove that I could do this,” he said.

“I understand it’s not personal — it’s business — but I still have faith that ‘S.W.AT.’ will live to see another day,” Moore added. “So I’m asking my homies, my fans and my baby girls, and the rest of the world who follow me or follow the show, follow the cast, my brothers and my sisters: Make some f**king noise. And let them know that cancelling ‘S.W.A.T.’ is a f**king mistake.”

READ MORE: ‘S.W.A.T.’ Star David Lim Talks Breaking Stereotypes And Racial Injustice

As Shemar noted, on the surface, the move makes little sense; since the show’s move to Friday nights, ratings have actually gone up — making “S.W.A.T.” the only TV series this season to be cancelled after ratings increased.

According to Deadline, however, the cancellation resulted after intense negotiations between the network and the series’ studio, Sony Pictures Television.

In the past, the network’s early renewals of “S.W.A.T.” had come with an agreement that Sony would maintain its licence fees at the same rate. As the series became increasingly expensive to produce while that fee remained the same, however, Sony concluded it wouldn’t be economically feasible to produce a seventh season without boosting that fee. CBS refused to budge, leading to a stalemate in negotiations and the decision to cancel one of the network’s most popular shows.