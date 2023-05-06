Michael J. Fox is supporting the writers during the WGA strike.

The actor was set to appear during the Los Angeles premiere of his documentary “Still: A Michael J. Fox Movie” on Monday, but the event has been postponed in light of the strike.

Actress Justine Bateman revealed it was done in solidarity with the strikers as it was set to play at Universal Studios.

Got this email, re: the cancellation of @realmikefox’s film’s LA premiere. I text Mike asking about it. Of course it’s cancelled because it was going to be at Universal and Mike refuses to cross the #WGA picket line.#WGAStrong @WGAWest @WGAEast pic.twitter.com/63xDQh82BW — Justine Bateman (@JustineBateman) May 5, 2023

“Got this email, re: the cancellation of@realmikefox’s film’s LA premiere. I text Mike asking about it. Of course it’s cancelled because it was going to be at Universal and Mike refuses to cross the #WGA picket line. #WGAStrong @WGAWest @WGAEast,” she tweeted.

An image of the e-mail exchange accompanied the post, promising a rescheduling of the film’s premier eventually.

The Apple TV+ release of the film is still scheduled for Friday.