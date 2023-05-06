Ed Sheeran is celebrating his court victory with style.

On Friday, the singer hopped onto onto a car in New York City outside his American Express pop-up to serenade the citizens of the city.

“Can I sing you one song before I go?” He asked the enthusiastic crowd as he broke into a sudden performance of his new single “Boat”.

Dressed in a pair of cargo pants, a white tee, and a black bomber jacket, Sheeran was all smiles as he performed for the crowd while strumming on his acoustic guitar.

The impromptu concert came after the singer won a legal battle in court yesterday, over an accusation from Structured Asset Sales that “Thinking Out Loud” borrowed from Marvin Gaye’s “Let’s Get It On”.

He was found not liable by the court.

“I feel like the truth was heard and the truth was believed,” Sheeran said of the result. “It’s nice that we can both move on with our lives now — it’s sad that it had to come to this.”