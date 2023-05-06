WARNING: Spoilers for “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3” follow.

The Marvel Cinematic Universe may have just gotten bigger.

The third and final entry in the James Gunn-directed “Guardians of the Galaxy” trilogy has just been released, but it’s the post-credits scene that has fans buzzing about what’s next.

While “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3” wraps up the story of the trilogy nicely, it also leaves room for the space marauders to expand elsewhere even with cast changes.

Variety reports in the final post-credits scene for the film, it shows Rocket Raccoon has stepped up as leader of the ragtag group, now consisting of Groot (voiced by Vin Diesel), Adam Warlock (Will Poulter), Kraglin (Sean Gunn), Cosmo the Spacedog (Maria Bakalova) and Phyla (Kai Zen), one of the genetically enhanced children of the High Evolutionary (Chukwudi Iwuji).

Chris Pratt’s Peter Quill reunites with his human grandfather on earth, hanging up the cape on his hero days, though a tag that reads “the Legendary Star-Lord will return” hints his tale isn’t quite finished yet.

The teaser isn’t the only unannounced sequel the franchise has hinted at. Including the Star-Lord teaser, there are now six unaccounted for sequels teased in post-credit scenes.

The films with teasers are “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings”, “Eternals”, “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness”, “Thor: Love and Thunder”, “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”, and now “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3”.