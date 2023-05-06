There was one close family member Serena Williams kept her pregnancy from for a long time: her daughter Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr.

After announcing she was expecting with her husband Alexis Ohanian at the Met Gala on Monday, the sports star revealed she kept the news a secret from her 5-year-old until the Met gala on her new YouTube channel.

READ MORE: Serena Williams Names Classic Canadian Rock Band As One Of Her Favourite Musical Acts

The short clip is the first video posted, and shows a short compilation of the star getting ready for the big night while she voices over it.

“Olympia does not know right now that I am pregnant, so the big reveal will be at the Met, and then before we leave, I’ll tell Olympia,” the 41-year-old said. “The reason I haven’t told her is because she can’t keep a secret.”

READ MORE: Serena Williams’ Husband Alexis Ohanian Responds After Drake Calls Him ‘A Groupie’ On New Album

She teased further content in the comments, hinting at a series.

“Can’t wait for you all to see the full episode!” she wrote.