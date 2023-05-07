Pete Davidson joins members of the Writers Guild of America (WGA) and its supporters to picket outside Silvercup Studios

According to plan, Pete Davidson was supposed to have made his triumphant return to Rockefeller Center’s Studio 8H this weekend for his debut as “Saturday Night Live” host.

Because of the Writers Guild of America strike, however, Davidson’s “SNL” return will have to wait, since it’s among the many shows that gave gone dark after the Writers Guild of America went on strike May 1.

Davidson is using his free time to show his support of the WGA, by joining writers picketing outside Silvercup Studios in Brooklyn.

READ MORE: ‘SNL’ Cancels Pete Davidson’s Hosting Debut As Writers’ Strike Puts Show On Halt

On Friday, Davidson was spotted carrying several pizzas as he arrived at the studio gates to greet striking writers.

In video shared on Twitter, Davidson can be seen handing a box containing a pizza to someone on the picket line.

Pete Davidson just dropped off pizza from Spumoni Gardens for striking Writer’s Guild members in Greenpoint pic.twitter.com/RjO5HgIje8 — Liam Quigley (@_elkue) May 5, 2023

According to The Hollywood Reporter, when Davidson was asked why he was bringing pizza to the strikers, he replied, “Gotta support the writers… No shows without the writers, man.”

Davidson also grabbed a sign and did some picketing himself, joined by actress Marissa Jaret Winokur, who appears on Davidson’s new series “Bupkis”.

Pete Davidson and Marissa Jaret Winokur join members of the Writers Guild of America (WGA) and its supporters to picket outside Silvercup Studios on May 5, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Bruce Glikas/Getty Images) — Photo by Bruce Glikas/Getty Images

Pete Davidson and Judah Miller join members of the Writers Guild of America (WGA) and its supporters to picket outside Silvercup Studios on May 5, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Bruce Glikas/Getty Images)