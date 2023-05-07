Is Taylor Swift’s next mystery project going to be a memoir?

That’s the conclusion that Swifties are reaching after some tantalizing evidence has emerged that points to the singer publishing her first book next month.

One fan shared a video on TikTok recently, detailing the various clues indicating that “author” will be the latest entry in Swift’s ever-growing resumé.

The first piece of evidence is a social media post from Swift, in which she announces the upcoming release of her “Taylor’s Version” re-recording of her album Speak Now.

In a note to fans, Swift writes, “I always looked at this album as my album, and the lump in my throat expands to a quivering voice as I say this. Thanks to you, dear reader, it finally will be.”

The reference to “dear reader” is being seen as a clue hinting at a memoir, given that it’s a line from the song “Midnights”, which has no connection to Speak Now.

In addition, phrases such as “completely self-written” and “tells a tale” seem to bolster the theory that a book is coming.

It fills me with such pride and joy to announce that my version of Speak Now will be out July 7 (just in time for July 9th, iykyk 😆) I first made Speak Now, completely self-written, between the ages of 18 and 20. The songs that came from this time in my life were marked by their… pic.twitter.com/oa0Vs5kszr — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) May 6, 2023

More evidence emerged courtesy of a since-deleted TikTok video from Good Neighbor Bookstore, which revealed that a mysterious book with an unknown title from an unnamed author is set to be released by Flatiron Books — on July 9, the same date referenced by Swift. Plus, as the video pointed out, July 9 is a Sunday, a highly unusual day for a book to be released.

Details of the book will be revealed on June 13 — which any true Swiftie knows is her lucky number. And, even more tantalizingly, the video also revealed that the mystery book has a length of 544 pages, which is seen a numerological clue, since adding up the numbers reveals that 5+4+4 = 13.

Meanwhile, book has an initial purchase order of a million copies — an unusually large number for a book that hasn’t even been announced yet.

After that video went viral, the bookstore was instructed by the publisher to take it down.

Swift has yet to respond to the rumours, so fans will have to wait until June 13 to find out if the theory is correct.

Meanwhile, Swifties have been weighing in on Twitter, with some revealing they’re so convinced they’ve already pre-ordered the book.

This is catching my eye because I’ve been theorizing for over a year now that Taylor is writing a book. The description of the publisher is also eye catching… “Committed to publishing intelligent nonfiction with commercial appeal by authors with distinctive voices?” Hmmm. pic.twitter.com/l0JiUAn8MX — Sav 🪩 eras tour chicago x 3! (@SavLovesSwift) May 6, 2023

Look I usually refrain from speculating when taylor is about to drop something BUT I am fully aboard the Taylor Swift memoir on July 9th clown car there are just. Way too many coincidences!! However if it doesn't happen, I will gladly wear the clown hat for a month — Sur 🐷🎗🚦 (@sur__13) May 7, 2023

What’s the most unhinged thing you’ve done because of Taylor Swift? I pre-ordered a book I know nothing about on the SLIGHT chance it’s her memoir. pic.twitter.com/hrddfJKu9h — Tess 🫶🏻✨ERAS TOUR MN (@tessmhanson) May 6, 2023

If the rumours are true and Taylor Swift wrote a book I’m gonna be so mad like do you know how hard it is to learn how to read — ugh (@ughfinewhatever) May 7, 2023

did i just preorder an untitled book from a mystery author coming out on july 9 based on an edelweiss+ listing and conspiracy theories that it's a taylor swift memoir? i sure did. a 13 hour audiobook? 544 pages (5+4+4=13). DEAR READER and July 9 in the SNTV announcement? Sold. — Nic (@njnic23) May 6, 2023

1 million copies for the first print run… that is an OBSCENE number of books for an author that isn’t taylor swift — kate lynne (@zoescovinsky) May 7, 2023

The thought of getting a Taylor Swift memoir and speak now tv in the same weekend she’s playing shows would be insane of her to do but I love it — Ashley (@swiftlyxjonas) May 6, 2023