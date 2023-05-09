A wild theory has been making its way around the internet claiming that Taylor Swift is about to publish a memoir.

Despite the evidence, however, Variety contends that it’s not true — but that hasn’t stopped Swifties making an unknown book coming out in July into a pre-sale bestseller.

It all began when some tantalizing evidence emerged pointing to the singer publishing her first book in July.

One fan shared a video on TikTok recently, detailing the various clues indicating that “author” will be the latest entry in Swift’s ever-growing resumé.

Forget a short film or a Dear John (qp minute version), are we getting a memoir for Speak Now TV? Let me know what you think!

The first piece of evidence is a social media post from Swift, in which she announces the upcoming release of her “Taylor’s Version” re-recording of her album Speak Now.

In a note to fans, Swift writes, “I always looked at this album as my album, and the lump in my throat expands to a quivering voice as I say this. Thanks to you, dear reader, it finally will be.”

The reference to “dear reader” is being seen as a clue hinting at a memoir, given that it’s a line from the song “Midnights”, which has no connection to Speak Now.

In addition, phrases such as  “completely self-written” and “tells a tale” seem to bolster the theory that a book is coming.

More evidence emerged courtesy of a since-deleted TikTok video from Good Neighbor Bookstore, which revealed that a mysterious book with an unknown title from an unnamed author is set to be released by Flatiron Books — on July 9, the same date referenced by Swift. Plus, as the video pointed out, July 9 is a Sunday, a highly unusual day for a book to be released.

Details of the book will be revealed on June 13 — which any true Swiftie knows is her lucky number. And, even more tantalizingly, the video also revealed that the mystery book has a length of 544 pages, which is seen a numerological clue, since adding up the numbers reveals that 5+4+4 = 13.

Meanwhile, book has an initial purchase order of a million copies — an unusually large number for a book that hasn’t even been announced yet.

After that video went viral, the bookstore was instructed by the publisher to take it down.

Well that escalated quickly.

Swift has yet to respond to the rumours, so fans will have to wait until June 13 to find out if the theory is correct.

Meanwhile, Swifties have been weighing in on Twitter, with some revealing they’re so convinced they’ve already pre-ordered the book.

However, a report from Variety confirmed “for certain that this mystery author is not, as rumoured, Taylor Swift.”

While the identity of the author remains a mystery, the book at the centre of the theory — known only as “4C Untitled Flatiron Nonfiction Summer 2023” — has catapulted into the top 10 of the Amazon book sales chart, rising as high as No. 2 and sitting as of this writing at No. 8. Meanwhile, on the Barnes & Noble website, the anonymous book currently ranks No. 1 on its pre-orders chart.