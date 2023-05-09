A wild theory has been making its way around the internet claiming that Taylor Swift is about to publish a memoir.

Despite the evidence, however, Variety contends that it’s not true — but that hasn’t stopped Swifties making an unknown book coming out in July into a pre-sale bestseller.

It all began when some tantalizing evidence emerged pointing to the singer publishing her first book in July.

One fan shared a video on TikTok recently, detailing the various clues indicating that “author” will be the latest entry in Swift’s ever-growing resumé.

The first piece of evidence is a social media post from Swift, in which she announces the upcoming release of her “Taylor’s Version” re-recording of her album Speak Now.

In a note to fans, Swift writes, “I always looked at this album as my album, and the lump in my throat expands to a quivering voice as I say this. Thanks to you, dear reader, it finally will be.”

The reference to “dear reader” is being seen as a clue hinting at a memoir, given that it’s a line from the song “Midnights”, which has no connection to Speak Now.

In addition, phrases such as “completely self-written” and “tells a tale” seem to bolster the theory that a book is coming.

It fills me with such pride and joy to announce that my version of Speak Now will be out July 7 (just in time for July 9th, iykyk 😆) I first made Speak Now, completely self-written, between the ages of 18 and 20. The songs that came from this time in my life were marked by their… pic.twitter.com/oa0Vs5kszr — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) May 6, 2023

More evidence emerged courtesy of a since-deleted TikTok video from Good Neighbor Bookstore, which revealed that a mysterious book with an unknown title from an unnamed author is set to be released by Flatiron Books — on July 9, the same date referenced by Swift. Plus, as the video pointed out, July 9 is a Sunday, a highly unusual day for a book to be released.

Details of the book will be revealed on June 13 — which any true Swiftie knows is her lucky number. And, even more tantalizingly, the video also revealed that the mystery book has a length of 544 pages, which is seen a numerological clue, since adding up the numbers reveals that 5+4+4 = 13.

Meanwhile, book has an initial purchase order of a million copies — an unusually large number for a book that hasn’t even been announced yet.

After that video went viral, the bookstore was instructed by the publisher to take it down.

Swift has yet to respond to the rumours, so fans will have to wait until June 13 to find out if the theory is correct.

Meanwhile, Swifties have been weighing in on Twitter, with some revealing they’re so convinced they’ve already pre-ordered the book.

Look I usually refrain from speculating when taylor is about to drop something BUT I am fully aboard the Taylor Swift memoir on July 9th clown car there are just. Way too many coincidences!! However if it doesn't happen, I will gladly wear the clown hat for a month — Sur 🐷🎗🚦 (@sur__13) May 7, 2023

What’s the most unhinged thing you’ve done because of Taylor Swift? I pre-ordered a book I know nothing about on the SLIGHT chance it’s her memoir. pic.twitter.com/hrddfJKu9h — Tess 🫶🏻✨ERAS TOUR MN (@tessmhanson) May 6, 2023

If the rumours are true and Taylor Swift wrote a book I’m gonna be so mad like do you know how hard it is to learn how to read — ugh (@ughfinewhatever) May 7, 2023

did i just preorder an untitled book from a mystery author coming out on july 9 based on an edelweiss+ listing and conspiracy theories that it's a taylor swift memoir? i sure did. a 13 hour audiobook? 544 pages (5+4+4=13). DEAR READER and July 9 in the SNTV announcement? Sold. — Nic (@njnic23) May 6, 2023

1 million copies for the first print run… that is an OBSCENE number of books for an author that isn’t taylor swift — kate lynne (@zoescovinsky) May 7, 2023

The thought of getting a Taylor Swift memoir and speak now tv in the same weekend she’s playing shows would be insane of her to do but I love it — Ashley (@swiftlyxjonas) May 6, 2023

So I guess parts of the internet have decided that some unidentified memoir that doesn't have an announced title and author, but is coming out July 9th, is a Taylor Swift memoir based on some kind of Swiftie numerology. pic.twitter.com/T2dWQqzEpC — Kathryn Brightbill (@KEBrightbill) May 7, 2023

However, a report from Variety confirmed “for certain that this mystery author is not, as rumoured, Taylor Swift.”

While the identity of the author remains a mystery, the book at the centre of the theory — known only as “4C Untitled Flatiron Nonfiction Summer 2023” — has catapulted into the top 10 of the Amazon book sales chart, rising as high as No. 2 and sitting as of this writing at No. 8. Meanwhile, on the Barnes & Noble website, the anonymous book currently ranks No. 1 on its pre-orders chart.