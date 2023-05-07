Fans have been waiting in anticipation for the fifth and final season of “Stranger Things” — and that waiting will be longer than anticipated.

The creators of the Netflix hit have revealed that production on the upcoming season will be delayed due to the ongoing WGA strike, and won’t commence until the strike is over.

Matt and Ross Duffer, a.k.a. the Duffer brothers, shared the news in a tweet from the “Stranger Things” writers’ account.

READ MORE: ‘Stranger Things’ Animated Series Greenlit By Netflix: ‘The Adventure Continues…”

“Duffers here,” they wrote.

“Writing does not stop when filming begins. While we’re excited to start production with our amazing cast and crew, it is not possible during this strike. We hope a fair deal is reached soon so we can all get back to work,” the tweet continued.

“Until then — over and out. #wgastrong”

Duffers here. Writing does not stop when filming begins. While we’re excited to start production with our amazing cast and crew, it is not possible during this strike. We hope a fair deal is reached soon so we can all get back to work. Until then — over and out. #wgastrong — stranger writers (@strangerwriters) May 6, 2023

According to Deadline, production on the final season of “Stranger Things” was to have begun “soon,” but is now in limbo for the duration of the strike, with a new start date not yet set.

While earlier reports indicated that scripts for the final season had been completed, the Duffers have been known to change things up during filming, as alluded to in their tweet.

READ MORE: Millie Bobby Brown Is ‘Ready’ To Close ‘Stranger Things’ Chapter And ‘Would Never Say No’ To ‘The White Lotus’

Previously, the Duffers told Deadline that they were taking their time with the final season in order to successfully “stick the landing.”