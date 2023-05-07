Jeremy Renner is celebrating his progress. On Saturday, the “Rennervations” star shared a video documenting his progress walking on his own — following the snowplow accident that almost took his life in January.

“My PT made this for reference and to remember, you cannot walk unless you take one step at a time! #onefootinfrontoftheother,” the 52-year-old actor wrote next to the video shared on Instagram.

The video begins with Renner walking using the assistance of a walker as a person pushes a wheelchair is close behind him. As the clip — which is filmed from the waist down to show off his feet — continues, fans can see Renner go from walking with assistance, to moving with a balance support band, walking on the treadmill, and walking with a cane in his hand.

Showing off his final level of recovery, the video ends with Renner doing a playful runway strut towards the camera and the away from the frame — with no support at all.

On New Year’s Day, according to a redacted Washoe County Sheriff’s Office incident report, obtained by ET, Renner towed his nephew, Alex’s, vehicle after it got stuck in the snow. In the process, the snowplow began to move, and Renner tried to prevent his nephew from being hurt. The trouble arose after the snowcat, a PistenBully snow groomer, started “sliding sideways” and then “began to roll down the hill,” spurring Renner to jump out of the machine, he told officials. Jenner was crushed by the machine in the process.

As a result, Renner suffered massive injuries including multiple broken bones.

In the months following, Renner has documented his recovery. Last week, the actor shared an impressive video of him showing his progress as he ran at full speed and did half squats.

In his caption, Renner explained that he “decided to push through the pain of progress (this damn shattered tibia) and take the new parts for a tiny test drive.” Shattering a tibia’s no joke, and the fact he’s already busting out full-range squats is impressive.

He added that “even though I feel like the Tin Man, needing oil for all my new joints (hips, knees, ankles, tibia etc )” he feels “encouraged after this warmup to press on.” He joked and implored fans not to tell his physical therapist.

In March, Renner opened up about the accident for the first time during an interview with Diane Sawyer. The next month, the Marvel star stepped out for his first red carpet. During the event, Renner dished to ET about his recovery journey and making it to that milestone moment.

“A lot of my recovery was based on this show and setting the intention for me to be upright and walking and out of the bed for this show,” Renner told ET. “And obviously for my daughter. [My recovery] affected so many people, my family, my friends, and the show is a great representation of that.”

Renner explained that “the work was making sure that it was gonna come out on time.”

