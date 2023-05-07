The Prince and Princess of Wales continued their Coronation celebrations by attending a luncheon on the grounds of Windsor Castle on Sunday.

The Big Lunch event, held in locations across the U.K., aims to bring “neighbours and communities together to celebrate the Coronation and share friendship, food and fun,” according to the official web website.

William and Kate sampled the Coronation Quiche, while the duke also tried a can of “Return of the King” Coronation Ale.

The royal couple will finish the day by attending the star-studded coronation concert on Sunday evening, where Katy Perry, Lionel Richie and Andrea Bocelli are due to perform.

The coronation festivities will conclude with the Big Help Out volunteer event on Monday, May 8.