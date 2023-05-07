Click to share this via email

Machine Gun Kelly has taken issue with Jack Harlow’s rap boast that he’s “the hardest white boy” since Eminem, and is responding with a scathing, old-school diss track.

In Harlow’s new album Jackman, the track “They Don’t Love It” features Harlow rapping, “Ya boy’s strivin’ to be the most dominant ever / The hardest white boy since the one who rapped about vomit and sweaters.”

The latter line apparently references Eminem’s classic “Lose Yourself”, in which he raps, “There’s vomit on his sweater already, mom’s spaghetti.”

Harlow continues, “And hold the comments ’cause I promise you I’m honestly better / Than whoever came to your head right then.”

MGK, however, has apparently taken Harlow’s bragging personally. In a freestyle rap he unveiled on Saturday, May 6, Kelly challenges Harlow on his “hardest white boy” boast.

“Make sure there’s no confusion / I’m a great white, I can eat their barracudas,” Kelly raps in “Renegade Freestyle”, over a Jay-Z instrumental beat.

“I see why they call you Jackman / You jack man’s whole swag / Give Drake his flow back man,” Kelly added.