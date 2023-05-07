King Charles III and Queen Camilla have arrived.

On Sunday, the newly-crowned royals got a royal welcome as the trumpets sounded from the stage and they were spotted arriving at their seats inside of the grounds of Windsor Castle.

Charles and Camilla — who arrived earlier than expected — were greeted with cheers and applause from the over 20,000 attendees inside of the venue.

As they made their way, Kate Middleton and Princess Charlotte curtsied as a sign of respect. Also joining them in the box was Prince William and Prince George, as well as other immediate members of the family.

The royals had mini Union Jack flags to wave as they took in the show.

Sunday’s coronation concert is shaping up to be a big event. Held on the grounds of Windsor Castle, the show will include performances by Katy Perry, Lionel Richie, Andrea Bocelli and more. According to BBC, the event will take place “in front of 20,000 members of the public and invited guests, as well as millions watching and listening at home — on BBC One and BBC iPlayer as well as BBC Radio 2 and BBC Sounds.

The BBC noted that “the concert will celebrate a new chapter in the nation’s history, with themes of love, respect and optimism, celebrating the four nations, their communities and the Commonwealth.”

The big event comes just one day after the king and queen were officially crowned with their new titles during the coronation ceremony.

On Saturday, Charles was officially anointed and crowned as the King of the United Kingdom during the coronation ceremony at Westminster Abbey in London, England.

During the proceedings, the archbishop placed the St. Edward’s Crown atop of the royal’s head. A tradition since the 17th century, the crown was created for his namesake predecessor, King Charles II, in 1661, and is modeled after the original medieval crown, and features four crosses-pattée, four fleurs-de-lis, and two arches, mounted on a deep purple velvet cap and ermine band. The crown is inlayed with rubies, amethysts, sapphires, garnet, topazes, and tourmalines.

Camilla was also anointed and crowned as queen. Camilla will be the first divorcee to be crowned, and the coronation invitation that was released in April made headlines when it referred to her as Queen Camilla for the first time. Until then, she had been described as queen consort.

Following the ceremony, the king and queen appeared on the balcony of Buckingham Palace with other senior working members of the royal family.

MORE FROM ET:

Opera Singer Pretty Yende on Performing at the Coronation (Exclusive)

How King Charles III Broke Royal Tradition With His Coronation Outfit

How King Charles’ Coronation Ceremony Differed From His Mother’s