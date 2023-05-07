Click to share this via email

Katharine, Princess of Wales, Princess Charlotte, Prince George and Prince William, Prince of Wales in the Royal Box during the Coronation Concert on May 7, 2023

The Prince and Princess of Wales arrived at the Coronation Concert on Sunday, May 7 alongside their eldest children, Prince George, 9, and Princess Charlotte 8.

Prince Louis, 5, was not in attendance following a big day at King Charles III’s crowning on Saturday.

According to the commentator, the concert began way past Louis’ bedtime, and his parents decided to keep him home.

Kate was seen wearing a red suit by Alexander McQueen, which she previously wore while launching the Shaping Us campaign back in January.

The star-studded show will include performances by Katy Perry, Lionel Richie, Andrea Bocelli and more.

According to BBC, the event will take place “in front of 20,000 members of the public and invited guests, as well as millions watching and listening at home.

The Coronation Concert comes one day after Charles and Camila were officially crowned with their new titles. The event was held at Westminster Abbey and attended by over 2,000 guests including dignitaries, other royals and members of the royal family.