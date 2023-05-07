Thanks to the success of “RuPaul’s Drag Race” and its spinoffs, drag has hit the mainstream in recent years — and at the same time, is under attack in the U.S., with several Republican-run states having introduced legislation to ban drag while scaling back hard-fought LGBTQIA+ rights.

Queens throughout America are fighting back, and have assembled a star-studded array of talent to participate in the “Drag Isn’t Dangerous” telethon, set to stream live at DragIsntDangerous.com on Sunday, May 7.

“According to the ACLU, there are currently 467 bills in the United States legislature targeting the LGBTQIA+ community,” notes the telethon’s website.

“This proposed legislation is a direct attempt to force the LGBTQIA+ community, particularly transgender and non-binary individuals, back into the closet, and the number of bills is growing exponentially by the week,” the site adds, with the telethon raising money for a variety of LGBTQIA+ organizations in order to aid their respective battles against this legislation.

A who’s who of stars will be appearing on the telethon, including: Charlize Theron, Adam Lambert, Ali Wong, Amy Schumer, Elliot Page, Idina Menzel, Jai Rodriguez, Billy Eichner, Jesse Eisenberg, Kelly Osbourne, Leslie Jones, Mandy Moore, Melissa McCarthy, Orville Peck, Sarah Hyland, Sarah Silverman, Tiffany Haddish, Whitney Cummings and many more.

“The recent demonization of drag culture has been greatly upsetting and completely shocking to me. I have had the pleasure of getting to know many drag performers, including one of my idols, the incomparable Trixie Mattel, over the past several years,” Eisenberg said.

In addition, the telethon will also feature some of drag’s most beloved queens, including Bob the Drag Queen, Ginger Minj,, Shangela, Trixie Mattel and others.

The telethon will be hosted by “Drag Race” favourite Peppermint and comedian Justin Martindale.

“We are sick of it. These bans are not just about trans people or drag performers,” Producer Entertainment Group (which is producing the telethon) co-founder Jacob Slane told Entertainment Weekly. “It is a systematic subjugation of LGBTQ people. Through the Drag Isn’t Dangerous campaign, we want to show that drag performers are not dangerous groomers, sexual deviants, criminals or whatever is the latest evangelical slur du jour. We want to raise awareness and funds to make a difference in the lives of LGBTQ people who are under attack.”

The livestream begins at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT, with tickets available here.