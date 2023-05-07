Lionel Richie had the crowd singing “All Night Long” during King Charles III’s coronation concert!

On Sunday, the “American Idol” judge took the stage for a performance in honor of the new king at Windsor Castle. For his set, Richie kicked things off with “Easy (Like Sunday Morning).”

Sitting at the piano, Richie got the audience singing along as they waved their hands and lit up phones from side to side.

He then got them on their feet with his upbeat hit, “All Night Long.” It was obvious that the royal family was happy to have the “Hello” singer there as they sang along to his songs, with Prince William and Kate Middleton‘s children, George and Charlotte, waving little union jack flags in excitement and Charles himself showing off some of his dance moves.

Speaking to ET at the 9th Annual Breakthrough Prize Ceremony at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in Los Angeles, Richie recalled the feeling of getting such an invitation to perform at the king’s coronation.

“It’s an honor,” Richie told ET. “I mean, first of all, when you’ve been in the business a long time, and, of course, when you get an invitation like this, the answer is absolutely. We’ve been friends a long time, I’ve known him a long time, but to be asked is the whole thing.”

Richie was in good company with fellow Idol judge Katy Perry performing as well.

The televised concert comes one day after Charles and Camilla were officially crowned during the historic coronation ceremony.

King Charles III‘s coronation took place at Westminster Abbey and formalized his role as the head of the Church of England and marked the transfer of his title and powers. It was also the official moment he is crowned king.

King Charles was crowned with the St Edward’s Crown from the 17th century, which weighs nearly five pounds, has a solid gold frame and 444 stones.

Meanwhile, his wife, Camilla Parker Bowles, was anointed and crowned as queen. Camilla is the first divorcee to be crowned, and the coronation invitation that was released in April made headlines when it referred to her as Queen Camilla for the first time. Until then, she was described as queen consort.

As for Prince Harry, he attended the coronation, but his wife, Meghan Markle, did not join him. This news came amid tension within the royal family after the December release of Harry and Meghan’s Netflix docuseries, Harry & Meghan, and the Duke of Sussex’s bestselling memoir, Spare, which came out in January. Both the doc and the book were critical of Harry’s family and also shared intimate details about the royals from the couple’s perspective.

While Harry was in England, Meghan stayed at their home in Montecito, California, with their two children — son Archie, who turned 4 on the day of the coronation, and 1-year-old daughter Lilibet. Despite Harry and Meghan’s estrangement from the royals, the couple was featured in the official souvenir program celebrating the coronation, which included a happy photo of the family — including Prince William, Kate Middleton and their three kids, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis — celebrating King Charles’ 70th birthday in 2018.

