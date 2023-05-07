Click to share this via email

It turns out that Princess Charlotte is a big fan of Katy Perry!

The 8-year-old was seen singing along as the Grammy winner took to the stage during King Charles’ Coronation Concert on Sunday evening.

🦁 Princess Charlotte singing along to Katy Perry’s ‘Roar’#CoronationConcert pic.twitter.com/SfiShatEYH — Royal Central (@RoyalCentral) May 7, 2023

Charlotte sat in the audience alongside Prince George, Kate Middleton and Prince William.

Her younger brother, Prince Louis, did not attend the concert after a big day at King Charles’ crowning ceremony on Saturday.

The star-studded show also includes performances by Lionel Richie, Andrea Bocelli and more.

According to BBC, the event will take place “in front of 20,000 members of the public and invited guests, as well as millions watching and listening at home.