According to the official synopsis, the movie follows, "A divorced mother of two who struggles to balance the dynamic forces within her dysfunctional family as she tries to cultivate new love." Dustin Hoffman and Dianna Agron star. Out April 8.

Dianna Agron is opening up about her friendship with Taylor Swift.

In a candid new interview with Rolling Stone, the former “Glee” star was asked about her influence on Swift’s hit track “22”, which featured on the album ‘Red’.

Agron is included in the liner notes as one of the inspirations for the song, along with Selena Gomez.

Asked about her impact on Swift’s music, the actress said, “Me? Oh, if only! That’s more because of a friendship than being the inspiration for the song. But I would not be the person to ask about that. I cannot claim that!”

Agron and Swift were regularly pictured hanging out together between 2011 and 2012, prompting some fans to speculate that their relationship was more than platonic.

Addressing those “wild” rumours, Agron added, “That is so interesting. I mean, there have been many stories about my dating life that are so wildly untrue. That’s funny.”