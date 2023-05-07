Click to share this via email

Tom Cruise flew in for a surprise appearance during King Charles III’s Coronation Concert on Sunday, May 7.

The “Top Gun: Maverick” actor shared a special message with the monarch in a video played at the star-studded event.

“Pilot to pilot, Your Majesty, you can be my wingman any time,” said the 60-year-old star.

Cruise gave the shot-out while sitting in the pilot seat of a fighter jet.

Dame Joan Collins, Winnie the Pooh and Sir Tom Jones were among the other big names who appeared in pre-recorded segments.

The star-studded show also included performances by Lionel Richie, Andrea Bocelli and Katy Perry.

According to BBC, the event took place “in front of 20,000 members of the public and invited guests, as well as millions watching and listening at home.