Could things between Taylor Swift and Matty Healy be heating up?

Swift and The 1975 frontman were photographed in Nashville, Tennessee early Sunday morning following Swift’s Eras Tour in the city. The new pics see the pair in the back of their chauffeured car before arriving at Swift’s Nashville condo.

The photos come after Swift performed to a packed hometown crowd for the second night, where eagle-eyed fans were quick to notice one particular guest who sent them all into a frenzy.

The English pop star was spotted — again — having the time of his life during the concert at Nissan Stadium, belting out the lyrics to some of Swift’s biggest hits. But Healy wasn’t just there to watch, he also performed with opening act Phoebe Bridgers. A video shared on social media shows Healy playing guitar to the sold-out stadium while wearing a skeleton suit.

MATTY HEALY IS PLAYING AT THE ERAS TOUR! Amid rumors that he’s dating Taylor Swift, The 1975’s lead singer joined @phoebebridgers on stage dressed as a skeleton on night two of the #ErasTourNashville pic.twitter.com/DLU46l9Fpt — HOT 106.7 (@hot1067) May 7, 2023

Healy’s appearance at Saturday night’s show comes after he attended Friday night’s performance as well. Photographers spotted him like every other fan in the stadium Friday, snapping pics on his cell phone. There’s also a video circulating on social media of him dancing the night away.

The news photos of the pair and his presence along the Nashville leg of the tour amplified speculation that he’s dating Swift, though neither has commented on the matter. ET has reached out to Swift’s rep for comment.

The pics also come just three weeks after Swift returned to the stage in Tampa, Florida, for the first time since ET exclusively revealed her split from Joe Alwyn.

A source previously told ET that their split was amicable and “it was not dramatic.” ET had also learned that “the relationship had just run its course” and “it’s why [Alwyn hadn’t] been spotted at any shows.”

“Taylor and Joe are in totally different places in their lives right now,” a separate source told ET of the reason for the split. “It was more of Taylor’s decision to break up, but both of them realized that they weren’t completely right for one another. They had been together for such a long time and were spending so much time together, but their personalities were just too different. Joe is more introverted, shy and quiet.”

“She’s very focused on touring and her career right now,” the source added. “Taylor has nothing but respect for Joe and really loved and enjoyed all the time and memories she shared with him. They had a deep connection and she really appreciated that. She hopes they can be friendly in the future.”

